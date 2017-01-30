Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Born At 24 Weeks, Doctors Thought She Would Die, But This Little One Held On To Life

JANUARY 30, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Premature babies go through a lot just to make it into the world.

Victoria Bradley's daughter Francesca was born at 24 weeks, just a few days after England's abortion limit. She weighed just one pound, six ounces and received 15 blood transfusions. Victoria didn't think Francesca would survive and neither did her doctors, who gave her a memory box. Francesca's feet and hands were just the size of pennies.

Despite her grim prognosis, Francesca overcame every obstacle. Watch the video to see what she looks like now!

video-player-present

(via Mommypage)

Read More: This Baby Looks Normal, But Her Parents Do Something Shocking To Keep Her Alive

What an incredible story of survival. It's amazing that doctors were able to save her life. SHARE this story with others to show that they should never lose hope.

Trending Now

He Survived A Crash That Decapitated Him, But He Married His Love Before Dying

Trending Now

This Man Has Never Seen His Wife Or Son, But Watch When He Puts On These Glasses
Submit Content

Load another article