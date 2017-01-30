Born At 24 Weeks, Doctors Thought She Would Die, But This Little One Held On To Life

Premature babies go through a lot just to make it into the world.
Victoria Bradley's daughter Francesca was born at 24 weeks, just a few days after England's abortion limit. She weighed just one pound, six ounces and received 15 blood transfusions. Victoria didn't think Francesca would survive and neither did her doctors, who gave her a memory box. Francesca's feet and hands were just the size of pennies.
Despite her grim prognosis, Francesca overcame every obstacle. Watch the video to see what she looks like now!video-player-present
(via Mommypage)
