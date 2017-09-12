He Took A Photo Of Himself Every Day For Years. Watching Him Change Is Fascinating.

Remember when you were a kid and you couldn't wait to grow up? Now, as adults, the time really does seem to fly by as we all lead our busy lives.

Sometimes we don't even notice how much we change over the years, physically and mentally, until it all hits at once. That's what inspired this dedicated individual from Montreal, Canada, to start taking daily photos of himself from the ages of 12 to 21. Now Hugo Cornellier, who will turn 22 later this month, has been doing it for almost 10 years.

Back in 2008, Cornellier saw a video of a man who'd photographed himself daily for six years. That's when he decided to do the same. "I would take my laptop everywhere my family went. Whether it was a holiday or to visit family for a few days, I always had to take my photo every single day, no matter what," he said.







He's taken photos nearly every day since, only missing around 50 days in the first seven years and 20 in the last year.







Not only did he document his changing life and features, but also one very important relationship as well...







Watch his awesome time lapse from when he was just 12 years old to the day he said, "I do."

(via Daily Mail)

I really wish I'd thought of doing something like this back when I was a kid. I guess it's never too late to start, right?