Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Took A Photo Of Himself Every Day For Years. Watching Him Change Is Fascinating.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Remember when you were a kid and you couldn't wait to grow up? Now, as adults, the time really does seem to fly by as we all lead our busy lives.

Sometimes we don't even notice how much we change over the years, physically and mentally, until it all hits at once. That's what inspired this dedicated individual from Montreal, Canada, to start taking daily photos of himself from the ages of 12 to 21. Now Hugo Cornellier, who will turn 22 later this month, has been doing it for almost 10 years.

Back in 2008, Cornellier saw a video of a man who'd photographed himself daily for six years. That's when he decided to do the same. "I would take my laptop everywhere my family went. Whether it was a holiday or to visit family for a few days, I always had to take my photo every single day, no matter what," he said.

Back in 2008, Cornellier saw a video of a man who'd photographed himself daily for six years. That's when he decided to do the same. "I would take my laptop everywhere my family went. Whether it was a holiday or to visit family for a few days, I always had to take my photo every single day, no matter what," he <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4862812/Canadian-takes-selfie-day-DECADE.html" target="_blank">said</a>.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

He's taken photos nearly every day since, only missing around 50 days in the first seven years and 20 in the last year.

He's taken photos nearly every day since, only missing around 50 days in the first seven years and 20 in the last year.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Not only did he document his changing life and features, but also one very important relationship as well...

Not only did he document his changing life and features, but also one very important relationship as well...

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch his awesome time lapse from when he was just 12 years old to the day he said, "I do."

(via Daily Mail)

I really wish I'd thought of doing something like this back when I was a kid. I guess it's never too late to start, right?

Trending Now

Her Dying Wish Was To See Her Horse One More Time. Watch The Moment It Happened.

Trending Now

This Cockatiel Loves Whistling, And Your Heart Will Melt When You Hear Him

Load another article