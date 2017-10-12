Ad Blocker Detected

He Got A Package In The Mail. What The Attached Letter Said Will Leave You Cheering.

OCTOBER 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Pursuing our dreams can feel discouraging because it sometimes seems impossible that we'll ever be able to reach them. That's why having someone believe in you is so important.

Author James Breakwell knows exactly how valuable it is to have someone on your side and cheering for you, because that kind of encouragement inspired him to never given up on getting his first book published.

When his book, "Only Dead on the Inside," finally did get published, Breakwell knew he had to send a free copy to someone in particular.

After briefly meeting this person at his high school graduation, Breakwell's been keeping their kind words in mind throughout the past 14 years.

Back then, the man had asked for Breakwell's autograph, so he thought it'd only be fitting to give him the first signed copy...

...and a touching letter full of gratitude.

(via BoredPanda)

Something tells me that Chris will remember the young man he met 14 years ago who was so full of promise. If you'd like to get your own copy of Breakwell's book, click here.

