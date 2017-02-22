You'll Never Guess What These Surgeons Found When They Opened Up A Man's Stomach

Doctors see all kinds of crazy cases, including people who've swallowed some pretty strange things.

You might be thinking of coins and baggies full of drugs right now, but that's nothing compared to what came out of this guy's stomach. The size of the objects is just as baffling as how many of them were found.

Below, watch as surgeons remove 18 toothbrushes along with a few other objects from a man's cut-open stomach. You really have to see this to believe it.



I'm honestly surprised that his gut didn't burst before surgery.

I can't even imagine how uncomfortable it would feel to have a stomach full of toothbrushes. Be sure to share this if you had no idea that what he did was physically possible.

