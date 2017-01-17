This Little Girl Was Abducted 18 Years Ago, And She Was Just Found Alive

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Imagine thinking you know who you are, only to have your entire world change in an instant.

That's the reality facing 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley. Mobley goes by a different name because when she was just a baby, she was abducted from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital by the woman she grew up considering to be her mother. DNA tests now show that her life is far more complicated than she could have imagined.

On June 10, 1998, Mobley was taken from the hospital by a woman dressed as a nurse. The kidnapper was captured on surveillance video, and an FBI investigation was launched.

Shanara Mobley, the child's mother, was just 16 at the time and she begged for her child's abductor to bring her back. Over the past 18 years, more than 2,500 tips have come in about the kidnapping.

Read More: They Found This Elderly Woman In A Dirty Cage -- How She Got There Is Heartbreaking

Gloria Williams took the baby to Westboro, South Carolina, where she was a social worker. Neighbors say Williams lived with the girl as her daughter and that they had a good relationship.

The two would often get their nails done together. Williams has been charged with kidnapping and interference with custody. She may also face charges for falsifying documents related to the baby she stole.

For Mobley, it is a confusing time. DNA tests have proven that she is in fact the child who was taken so many years ago, but her bond with the woman she called Mom for 18 years is proving difficult to break.

The Jacksonville sheriff told CNN that Mobley "had an inclination beginning a couple of months ago" that she may have been abducted. "She's taking it as well as you can imagine," he said. "She has a lot to process. She has a lot to think about."

Mobley does not currently have plans to visit with her biological family, but that may change in the future as she comes to terms with what has happened to her.

video-player-present

Read More: They Said Their Little Girl Was Missing But Police Found Her In Their Restaurant

I can't imagine what this young woman is going through. It's amazing that she was found alive after all these years. SHARE this with friends and family who will be amazed by her story.