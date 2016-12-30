Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Guy Connects Two Restaurants For Takeout Orders -- They Don't Catch On For SO Long

DECEMBER 30, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
VIDEOS
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Nowadays, there are so many ways to order food for delivery or pick-up -- online, via an app, or the classic way...on the phone.

I generally order online so I don't have to talk with anyone. But if I'm forced to call a restaurant, I mentally prepare myself for the fact that they'll probably get my order wrong because of miscommunication.

That's why when this YouTube prankster connected two Chinese restaurants with each other, the hilarious exchange was so enjoyable.

It takes forever for them to figure out what's going on, and the kid who called the restaurants has to leave the car because he can't keep it together!

video-player-present

Read More: 10 Times That So-Called YouTube 'Social Experiments' Went Really, Really Wrong

You can tell the restaurant owners really took it in stride. This prankster shared his laughs with us, so SHARE this to make your friends and family giggle, too!

Trending Now

This Cat's Transformation After Years Of Neglect Is Something You Need To See

Trending Now

It Could Always Be Worse -- Check Out These 17 Difficult Jobs From Around The World

Load another article