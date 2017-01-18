This Is The Easiest Donut Recipe Ever -- You Only Need 2 Ingredients!

One of my favorite morning treats is a warm, iced donut.

People just love donuts because they're the perfect mix of sweet deliciousness and filling carbs to jumpstart your system and get you ready for action. It seems like donuts are so hard to make at home, but that's just not true! With these simple recipes, you'll be whipping them up in no time. The great news? You only need two ingredients.

This recipe uses a roll of biscuit dough and some classic cinnamon sugar coating. Yum!

If you prefer baked to fried or want a little more flavor variety, check out this donut recipe, too. Cake mix and liquid ingredients like pumpkin or applesauce combine perfectly for these doughy treats.

That's it. I have to have some right now. Don't mind me, I'll just be whipping both of these recipes up ASAP. SHARE this with the people you know who have a sweet tooth!