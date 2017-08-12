Ad Blocker Detected

A Homeless Man Handed Her A Food Stamps Card. She Got Chills When She Read His Name.

AUGUST 12, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
Having spent nearly 20 years without her biological father, 23-year-old Shoshannah Hensley had always hoped to see him again one day.

And even though he left her life when she was three, the remorseful dad always wanted to look his little girl in the eyes again. They both eventually got their wish, but the way it unfolded left them feeling stunned.

Hensley works as an attendant at her local Exxon station, where it's not uncommon for homeless people to drop in for spare change or to use the restroom.

One day, a familiar face had walked into the store. She had seen the man on multiple occasions but had never learned much about him.

When he handed her his food stamps card to ask what the balance was, Hensley noticed something that left her in a state of shock.

