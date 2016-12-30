Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

2016 was chock-full of world events, celebrity gossip, and interesting stories that made us laugh and cry.

And we often chose to learn more about these happenings via Google. Estately scoured the trends to reveal exactly what people searched for the most in 2016 in each U.S. state, and the results are fascinating. What did your state search for? Did you look up any of these topics yourself?

Alabama: "Was Scalia murdered?"

"Harper Lee," "Tim Tebow baseball"

Alaska: "Juno spacecraft," "Alan Rickman," "Is Jon Snow really dead?"

Arizona: "Brock Turner sentence," "Gary Shandling"

Arkansas: "Kobe Bryant retirement"

"Day of Rage"

California: "National Parks 100th anniversary," "deep learning," "2016 worst year ever?"

Colorado: "Super Bowl 50," "Peyton Manning retirement"

Connecticut: "Carpool Karaoke"

"Billy Bush," "Kesha lawsuit"

Delaware: "Donald Trump presidential campaign," "Obama mic drop," "Brangelina divorce"

Florida: "Pulse nightclub"

"Zika virus," "Barrier Reef dead"

Georgia: "Harriet Tubman $20," "new Comey letter," "Denise Matthews"

Hawaii: "Pokémon GO!," "'Moana,'" "paddleboarding"

Idaho: "Kenny Baker"

"Bundy standoff," "What is transgender?"

Illinois: "Chance the Rapper," "Cubs parade route"

Indiana: "Harambe meme"

"Mike Pence," "Florence Henderson"

Iowa: "Islamic State," "ISIS"

Kansas: "LGBT," "Boko Haram"

Kentucky: "Muhammad Ali"

"Axl Rose"

Read More: 22 Of The Creepiest Things Caught On Camera In 2016

Louisiana: "police shooting," "Beyonce Lemonade album," "When they go low, we go high"

Maine: "Gwen Ifill," "Aleppo," "'Sausage Party'"

Maryland: "Simone Manuel"

"Lahore explosion," "Prince Harry and Megan Markle"

Massachusetts: "Brexit," "Simone Biles," "data science"

Michigan: "Gordie Howie"

Minnesota: "Prince"

"Black Lives Matter," "Philando Castile"

Mississippi: "mannequin challenge," "clowns"

Missouri: "McDonald's breakfast all day"

Montana: "Roger Ailes," "cupping therapy," "white nationalism"

Nebraska: "Pepe meme," "John Saunders"

Nevada: "Colin Kaepernick," "Alexis Arquette"

New Hampshire: "Carrie Fisher"

"European migrant crisis," "Tammy Grimes"

New Jersey: "Donald Trump," "Bridgegate verdict," "George Michael"

New Mexico: "Gary Johnson," "Umberto Eco," "Mars"

New York: "Lin-Manuel Miranda"

"iPhone 7," "pizza box made out of pizza"

North Carolina: "transgender bathroom law"

Read More: You’ll Want To Remember These 10 Stories Of Parents Absolutely Killing It In 2016

North Dakota: "Dakota Access Pipeline," "'Dirty Grandpa,'" "Mac n' Cheetos"

Ohio: "The NBA Finals"

"Sen. John Glenn"

Oklahoma: "Kevin Durant decision"

Oregon: "Syria"

Pennsylvania: "Arnold Palmer," "Anthony Weiner investigation"

Rhode Island: "Winona Ryder," "How did Clinton lose?," "Frank Sinatra, Jr."

South Carolina: "KKK victory parade," "Walter Scott mistrial"

South Dakota: "Mother Teresa"

"Elie Wiesel," "'How to Be Single'"

Tennessee: "Dolly Parton telethon," "Mr. T dead" (Don't worry, Mr. T is still alive! This was just a rumor.)

Texas: "Dallas police shooting," "Juan Gabriel"

Utah: "glamping"

"'Stranger Things,'" "'Finding Dory'"

Vermont: "Orlando Bloom naked," "Swedish fish Oreos," "Bernie Sanders"

Virginia: "Chardonnay GO video," "Eric Fanning"

Washington: "'The X-Files' reboot"

"gravitational wave," "man in tree"

West Virginia: "Chyna," "Nancy Reagan," "'Fuller House'"

Wisconsin: "Reince Preibus"

Read More: The Best Local News Interviews Of 2016...I Can't Stop Laughing!

Wyoming: "Gene Wilder"

"Chewbacca Mom," "Olympic Games Rio 2016"

Wow, so much happened in 2016! Check out the full list here and share this interesting article with others.