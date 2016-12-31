You'll Want To Remember These 10 Stories Of Parents Absolutely Killing It In 2016

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Parenting is a tough job, but there are so many inspiring moms and dads who rise to the occasion.

Parents in 2016 popped up all over the internet having fun with their kiddos, teasing them, and even fighting for their lives alongside them, and they've inspired us all to be better people. This year, we covered so many amazing moms and dads as they absolutely nailed it. These 10 parents without a doubt won 2016.

Make sure to click on the links below if you want to read the full stories behind these amazing moments!

1. One mom totally shocked this nerdy dad-to-be, proving they've both got what it takes to raise their child in the ways of the force.

2. His genius idea to keep triplets from bickering actually worked!

3. This dad showed up for the birth of his baby even while he was fighting for his life after brain surgery.

video-player-present

4. A mom is teaching her son to do household chores to teach him that housework isn't just for women.

5. One parent's shadow puppet dinosaur brings delight and a tiny bit of Jurassic-inspired terror to their adorable baby.

6. An amazing play castle is the work of some of the world's most awesome parents.

7. These parents must be doing a fantastic job to make their little tyke so excited to be a big brother.

video-player-present

8. This father and his son are each other's superheroes, and Dad even got a tattoo to match his amazing kiddo's scar.

9. She gave the man who raised her the best present ever for his birthday: adoption papers.

video-player-present

10. These parents taught their daughter what it means to be truly grateful, all with just a paperclip.

video-player-present

I loved revisiting these stories of great parenting, and if you did too, be sure to share them. These moms and dads deserve all kinds of praise! We hope you all have a safe and happy New Year!