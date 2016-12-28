Ad Blocker Detected

We've Shown You Some Incredible Pet Siblings In 2016 -- Here Are 10 Of The Cutest!

DECEMBER 28, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
The relationships we have with our animals are special, and so are the relationships pets have with each other.

Pets with siblings were absolutely everywhere in 2016. We love to cover these cuties just as much as you love to read about them, so we wanted to look back at some of our favorite pet siblings who made 2016 so, so much sweeter.

Make sure to click on the links below to get the full stories behind these furry friends!

1. Blizzard and Lulu are an amazing, mismatched pair who do absolutely everything together.

Read More: This Dog Has An Amazing Scheme To Get Everyone Who Passes By To Play With Her

2. These two golden retriever brothers prove that sibling rivalry is alive and well when one steals the other's bath.

3. Watson, Kiko, and Harry show that love knows no bounds, even if one of them is a different species.

4. Pumpkin the raccoon fell out of a tree as a baby, but got a whole new life (and BFF)!

Pumpkin the raccoon fell out of a tree as a baby, but got a <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/pumpkin-the-raccoon/" target="_blank">whole new life</a> (and BFF)!

5. I had never seen a hedgehog playing with dachshunds before, but it is the best thing in the world.

6. Nothing compares to the love between two sisters, and these two insisted on being adopted together.

Nothing compares to the love between two sisters, and these two insisted on being <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/cat-hug/" target="_blank">adopted together.</a>

7. These 21 pets can't believe they have to put up with their brothers and sisters every day.

8. Introducing a new pet to a human sibling can be nerve-wracking, but these two got along just fine.

9. Here are 20 absolutely adorable duos who became totally inseparable after meeting for the first time. The two babies below are just way too cute for words!

Here are 20 absolutely adorable duos who became <a href="http://www.viralnova.com/pet-introductions/" target="_blank">totally inseparable</a> after meeting for the first time. The two babies below are just way too cute for words!

10. This border collie waiting patiently for his feline friend to finish his snack has way more patience than I did with my siblings growing up.

Read More: 8 Simple Ways To Keep Your Pets Safe Over The Holidays

Thanks for making us smile, pet siblings. Keep being cute so we have more to talk about in 2017. Share these stories with your siblings to wish them a Happy New Year!

