Father Who Broke 25 Of His Baby's Bones Is 'Confident' He'll Get The Child Back

JANUARY 25, 2017
Every year, an average of 3.4 million referrals of abuse are made to child protective services.

In fact, according to ChildHelp.org, the United States has one of the worst track records for death by child abuse among industrialized nations. Between four and seven children die at the hands of abuse and neglect each and every day.

A two-month-old named Jaylynn Rodriguez almost became part of that statistic after her own father, Joel Ortiz Rodriguez Jr., did the unthinkable.

The 20-year-old father pushed down on the baby's body so hard that her bones could be heard popping.

In all, Jaylynn was admitted to the local children's hospital with 25 broken bokes, including two broken wrists, 17 broken ribs, and a fractured pelvis.

In all, Jaylynn was admitted to the local children's hospital with 25 broken bokes, including two broken wrists, 17 broken ribs, and a fractured pelvis.

