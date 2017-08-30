Finding One Dog In A Scorching Hot Car Is Bad Enough. These Rescuers Found 26.

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

People absolutely love French and English bulldogs, and it's easy to see why.

Their little wrinkly faces are irresistible. These puppies are in such demand that it can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars to bring one into your life. While there are many reputable breeders out there, the money-making opportunity can bring some abusive people into the lives of these adorable animals.

When animal rescuers in New Jersey were tipped off that some puppies were in danger, they weren't prepared for just how many they would find.

Rescuers were called to investigate a van sitting outside a Walmart that was said to be full of puppies. It was 90 degrees out that day, which meant the inside of the van was much hotter.







Inside, they found 26 English and French bulldog puppies. They were all severely dehydrated.







The puppies had been flown in from overseas and were on their way to Florida, where they were supposed to be sold.







Once safe in the air conditioning, they drank bowls and bowls of water.







Now that they're safe, rescuers will begin looking for appropriate forever homes for the pups. Check out this video of the cuties in action!

That's it -- I'll take them all! Seriously, though, it's so amazing that they were able to be saved, and people who really care about them will be able to give them all the love they deserve.