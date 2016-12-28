This Mom Trudged Through Nearly 30 Miles Of Snow In An Effort To Save Her Family

Have you ever thought about what you might do if you ever became stranded in the wilderness?

I can't say that I'm prepared at all for toughing out the cold, let alone trekking through miles of snow to find help. Fortunately, this Pennsylvania mom knew exactly what to do when she and her family got stuck on a lonely road in Arizona.

Karen Klein was on her way to Grand Canyon National Park with her husband, Eric, and their 10-year-old son when their car fell into a ditch on a forest service road. The main road that led to the canyon's north rim was closed for the winter, and there were no other cars or people for miles.



The 46-year-old was a triathlete and had taken wilderness survival classes, so she packed some food and water, then decided to walk to the nearest highway. Unfortunately, the road was closed for the winter, so she just kept walking.

Eric became really worried when she hadn't returned a day later. He and his son were suffering from frostbite and exposure, so he knew he had to do something. They both hiked until Eric finally got cell service and was able to call for help.

Late that night, rescuers found Karen inside a guard shack at the northern rim gate. She had walked 26 miles through the snow for 30 hours straight and was suffering from exposure. She had also run out of food and water, so she ate twigs and drank her urine to survive.

At that point, she had been up for 45 hours. She was barely conscious, but fought the urge to go to sleep because she knew she would fall victim to hypothermia.

"What kept her going...is she didn't want her mother to bury her daughter. She didn't want her son to be without a mother," her twin sister, Kristen Haase, told CNN.



To learn more about how this incredible woman survived, check out the video below.

(via CNN)

She might lose some toes to frostbite, but she is otherwise doing well in the hospital. SHARE if you think it's amazing that she braved the elements for her family's safety!