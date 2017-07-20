Ad Blocker Detected

Doctor Finds 27 Contacts In Patient's Eye Because Nothing Makes Sense

JULY 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
When I first started wearing contact lenses, I didn't realize they'd feel so uncomfortable.

Like many others, I have dry eyes that get irritated when I put my contacts in. I can only tolerate them for a short period of time, which is why I have no idea how this woman didn't figure out what was going on with her eye. What she thought was old age and a dry eye turned out to be a MUCH bigger issue.

When the 67-year-old woman from England recently went to get cataract surgery, doctors found 17 contact lenses stuck together in her right eye.

Flickr / Ariane Middel

With a microscope, they found 10 more.

Flickr / Niek Beck

The woman had apparently been wearing monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years and avoided the optometrist, opting to reorder online when she ran out. Doctors think her deep set eyes and poor vision in her right eye could be why they were left in.

Flickr / Lee Haywood

I think I'll stick to wearing glasses from now on. Share if you wear contacts and are considering the same.

