His Intricate Drawings Are So Incredible, They Crawl Right Off The Page!

MAY 18, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
While I often think of myself as quite the creative person, I really can't draw.

When it comes time to get my creative juices flowing, even my stick figures could use some work. But for visual artists, creating amazing works is intuitive. What's even better is that because of social media, we can now appreciate works of art from around the world at the touch of a button. A number of artists are turning to Instagram to showcase their latest creations, including Maine native Visothkakvei.

Visothkakvei is no stranger to us here at ViralNova. Just last year we were amazed by his intricate detailing. His simple black and white drawings had us feeling pretty envious of his unique talent. This year, he's trying something new by incorporating 3-D effects into his work. Check out his amazing, mind-bending drawings below!

There's just something so mesmerizing about watching art come to life. If you're a fan of Visothkakvei's work, follow him on Instagram!

