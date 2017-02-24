Sadly, dogs get abandoned every single day.
And if they're sick or living with a disability, their chance of survival goes way down when they're forced to care for themselves. For Princess, a chihuahua found right outside someone's home, the situation was dire.
Not only was Princess missing a leg, she was also severely anemic and infested with painful fleas. Fortunately, a neighbor who noticed the dog outside called some good Samaritans to come and help out.
Watch as Princess undergoes an amazing transformation right in front of your eyes.video-player-present
Read More: This Puppy Would’ve Definitely Been A Goner Without All These People’s Help