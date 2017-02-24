Ad Blocker Detected

When They Found Her, The Fact That She Only Had 3 Legs Was The Least Of Her Issues

FEBRUARY 24, 2017  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sadly, dogs get abandoned every single day.

And if they're sick or living with a disability, their chance of survival goes way down when they're forced to care for themselves. For Princess, a chihuahua found right outside someone's home, the situation was dire.

Not only was Princess missing a leg, she was also severely anemic and infested with painful fleas. Fortunately, a neighbor who noticed the dog outside called some good Samaritans to come and help out.

Watch as Princess undergoes an amazing transformation right in front of your eyes.

Read More: This Puppy Would’ve Definitely Been A Goner Without All These People’s Help

What a sweetie. Princess is now available to adopt through Smooch Pooch Rescue, and you can bet that if I lived in Southern California, she'd be coming home with me. Share her inspirational story with all the animal lovers in your life!

