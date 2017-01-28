Let's face it -- we've all had moments in which we were terrible drivers.
While I wouldn't consider my driving dangerous, I'll admit that I lose my patience way too easily and give in to verbal road rage on the regular. I'm definitely not proud of it, but at least I can say that I've never had a problem getting my car out of a parking space.
This woman, however, cannot say the same. She had so much difficulty getting her motorcycle out of a spot in central Java, Indonesia, that she ending up making a 41-point turn in her attempt to free it.
Is anyone else yelling at their computer right now?
