If You Think You're A Bad Driver, Her 41-Point Turn Will Make You Feel Like A Pro

JANUARY 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Let's face it -- we've all had moments in which we were terrible drivers.

While I wouldn't consider my driving dangerous, I'll admit that I lose my patience way too easily and give in to verbal road rage on the regular. I'm definitely not proud of it, but at least I can say that I've never had a problem getting my car out of a parking space.

This woman, however, cannot say the same. She had so much difficulty getting her motorcycle out of a spot in central Java, Indonesia, that she ending up making a 41-point turn in her attempt to free it.

Is anyone else yelling at their computer right now?

Read More: Not Everyone Can Park Perfectly, But These People Can't Park At All...Wow

Well, if she was trying to be entertaining, she certainly accomplished that. Be sure to share her epic fail with others if it made you laugh!

