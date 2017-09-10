He Put Steel Wool In A Funnel. The Result Was A 60-Year-Old Life Hack That Works!

"Life Hacks" are a pretty new concept invented by the internet.

In reality, though, people have always been doing small things to make their lives easier. They've even been sharing them! YouTube channel HouseholdHacker posts all kinds of tips and tricks and demonstrates them. One of their recent videos shows hacks from 60 years ago that still work today, and I've got to say, I had no idea these would be so useful even now.

Can you really use an egg carton to move furniture?







How can steel wool help refill a bottle?







Can an old school can opener remove staples?