The fashion industry often equates youth with beauty.

Models often start working at 14 or 15 years old, finishing out their careers well before they turn 30. This can create unrealistic beauty standards, but thankfully, there are inspirational women out there who are working to change how the industry -- and the world -- sees true beauty.

One of those trailblazers is Yazemeenah Rossi, who's proving that age is nothing but a number.

It seems impossible, but Rossi is 61 years old! She looks incredible for any age, but I never would have guessed.

She was born in France in 1955, and grew up on the island of Corsica.

Now she lives in Malibu, California, where in addition to being a model she is a photographer and visual artist.