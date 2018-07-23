8 Foods That Are Perfect For A Healthy Pancreas

The digestive tract is a rather complex part of the human body. It starts where food enters the mouth and extends down the esophagus, through the stomach and intestines and eventually, it exits the body. There are also many side processes that are part of it as well, including the pancreas.

The pancreas is a very important part of the digestive system as it neutralizes and regulates acidic food through the use of enzymes. These enzymes also help your body to digest the proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids from the food you eat. When your pancreas is healthy, the sugar in your system is regulated properly and it results in a stronger digestive system. The following foods can help your pancreas to do its job properly.



1. Turmeric







Turmeric is an aromatic powder that comes from a plant in the ginger family. It is frequently used for coloring and flavoring various food dishes, particularly, Asian food. It is also something that has many health benefits, including anti-inflammatory benefits that can reduce pain. The pancreas can experience certain burning sensations and turmeric can help to reduce them significantly. In addition, this natural product helps the pancreas to produce insulin and that helps to prevent diabetes and to regulate your blood sugar levels.

2. Garlic







If there is one product that has received a lot of press over the years, it is garlic. In fact, you have probably heard individuals talking about eating a combination of honey and garlic on an empty stomach. It certainly can help with the digestive process but it goes much further than simply easing digestion. Garlic contains antibiotic properties and when it is combined with certain foods, the effect is multiplied. Some of the foods that can combine nicely with garlic include onion, honey, and fenugreek. By eating these foods regularly, you can boost your immune system and help with the workings of many internal organs, including the pancreas.

3. Spinach







Spinach is a rich resource of iron and vitamin B. The vitamin B nourishes the pancreas and the iron helps to reduce inflammation. Spinach can be combined with various foods to help the pancreas even further. Many people enjoy spinach and a stirfry along with garlic or with onion and a salad.

Another benefit of spinach is that it contains a lot of MGDG, which is known to naturally fight cancer and can help to reduce your risk of pancreatic cancer.

4. Broccoli







Cruciferous vegetables are known for their cancer-fighting abilities and they can keep the pancreas free of disease and healthy. Cruciferous vegetables including cabbage, kale, cauliflower, and broccoli. They are packed full of flavonoids, perfect for detoxification of the human body.

5. Grapes







It is often recommended to eat red grapes because they contain resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant substance. When you eat red grapes, it can reduce inflammation in the pancreas and may remove cancerous cells in the pancreas as well.

Eating raw red grapes on a daily basis is generally recommended. A little red wine can also help in achieving those benefits.

6. Sweet Potatoes







There is a theory that we should be eating food that looks similar to an internal organ because it is good for that organ. For example, you may hear about eating celery for your bones, tomatoes for the heart or walnuts for our brain. Sweet potatoes look a lot like our pancreas. They not only have that appearance, there is evidence to show that they may reduce pancreatic cancer risks by up to 50%. They also are low glycemic, so they release their blood sugar slowly into the bloodstream.

7. Oregano







Many disorders associated with oxidation can be treated with oregano. It has a powerful antioxidant effect and may be anti-hyperglycemic, which is just right for the pancreas.

8. Dandelion







Drinking dandelion tea on a regular basis can help to detoxify both the liver and pancreas. It gives the pancreas an overhaul, removing damaged tissues and helping with the production of bile juice. There is also some evidence to show that dandelion root extract may fight cancerous cells without being too harsh on noncancerous cells.

Bonus tips for a healthy pancreas:

If you suffer from pancreatitis, approximately 30-40% of your calories should come from fat from natural resources.

Avoid processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol.

You can reduce your risk of pancreatitis by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.