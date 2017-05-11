Ad Blocker Detected

These 32 Amazing Teachers Truly Are Gifts To Humanity

MAY 11, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Schools all across the country are celebrating the unsung heroes of our children’s lives during Teacher Appreciation Week.

As a child going through the school system, you might not be able to fully appreciate all that your teachers do for you, but as you get older, you’ll quickly come to realize that they aren’t just the homework police. In fact, many of my high school teachers helped inspire my career path today as both a writer and a teacher. Now as I walk the same halls I used to wander through as a kid, I can't help but think back on all the good times.

I’m willing to bet that throughout your 13 or more years of schooling, there was at least one teacher who left their mark on you. To honor all the amazing work they do, let's take a look at a few educators who are really going above and beyond to keep things fun in the classroom.

1. When your students keep losing your bathroom pass, you instill the fear of Liam Neeson in them.

When your students keep losing your bathroom pass, you instill the fear of Liam Neeson in them.

Reddit / Irrelevantusername31

2. Are we sure this isn't a deleted scene from an episode of "Breaking Bad"?

Are we sure this isn't a deleted scene from an episode of "Breaking Bad"?

Imgur

3. When this teacher found a stray cat on her commute to work, she went ahead and brought it to school!

When this teacher found a stray cat on her commute to work, she went ahead and brought it to school!

Reddit / mmiu

4. When a student's child started crying during his lecture, this professor grabbed the little guy and kept on teaching to give Mom a break.

When a student's child started crying during his lecture, this professor grabbed the little guy and kept on teaching to give Mom a break.

Facebook / Sarit Fishbaine

5. This first grade teacher let her students design her dress for the last day of school.

This first grade teacher let her students design her dress for the last day of school.

Facebook / Chris-ShaRee Castlebury

6. When one of her students was being bullied for her hair, this epic teacher stepped in to show her she's not alone.

When one of her students was being bullied for her hair, this epic teacher stepped in to show her she's not alone.

Facebook / Ana Bárbara Ferreira

7. We've all gotta get to work somehow.

We've all gotta get to work somehow.

Reddit / Tr0llzor

8. This teacher isn't afraid to say what we're all thinking.

This teacher isn't afraid to say what we're all thinking.

Reddit / Amk1221amk

9. That moment when math class takes a philosophical turn.

That moment when math class takes a philosophical turn.

Imgur

10. He's got his eyes on you at all times.

He's got his eyes on you at all times.

Reddit / Lushicute

11. You didn't think passing math was going to be that easy, did you?

You didn't think passing math was going to be that easy, did you?

Reddit / dubblechrisp

12. This is a clever way to see if students are actually paying attention in class.

This is a clever way to see if students are actually paying attention in class.

Reddit / thebeast5268

13. When your phone's taken away, everything is fair game.

When your phone's taken away, everything is fair game.

Imgur / misterlazyy

14. Who knew math could be so jolly?

Who knew math could be so jolly?

Imgur / mukilane

15. This is the "Snakes on a Plane" sequel no one asked for.

This is the "Snakes on a Plane" sequel no one asked for.

Reddit / rscrenci

