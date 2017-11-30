Ad Blocker Detected

You're Going To Be Mad That An Animal This Cute Exists And You've Never Heard Of It

NOVEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Just when I think I know all there is to know about cute animals, the world continues to amaze me.

I've been writing on the internet for a long time -- I know all about the potto, the pangolin, and the dik-dik. Add to that your run of the mill kittens and puppers, and I'm drowning in almost too much adorable to handle. Almost.

Enter the aardwolf, the cutest animal I never knew existed.

Aardwolves are like a cross between a hyena, an aardvark, and a cat, and they're honestly so cool. Look at that mohawk!

Facebook / The Biodiversity Photoblog

Native to east and southern Africa, they chow down on termites, not meat like their hyena cousins. They can eat about 300,000 termites in one night!

Facebook / A different type of Art

Aardwolves are monogamous, only mating with one partner for life. They're also very family oriented, and who wouldn't be with these cute babies running around?

Facebook / Different photos

They live in underground burrows, but they don't like to get all dirty digging the holes. They usually find an abandoned burrow and take up residence there.

Facebook / A different type of Art

Aardwolves are shy, and they usually only come out at night, unless they're trying to conserve energy in the winter months.

Facebook / Barbara Cook

And did I mention they're adorable AF? LOOK AT THEM!

Facebook / Animal Love Universe

Aardwolves go to the top of the list of weird-but-cute animals to look at when I'm feeling blue. It really is a wild world out there.

