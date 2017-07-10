Ad Blocker Detected

They Found A Dog In An Airport Bathroom. A Note Beside The Pup Broke Their Heart.

JULY 10, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

We all have an idea of the damage domestic violence can do to victims and their children, but we don't often hear about how it affects their pets.

Last weekend, somebody walked into a bathroom at the Las Vegas airport in Nevada and saw a tiny puppy sitting inside. The three-month-old miniature Chihuahua had been abandoned there, but as evidenced by the note found with him, his owner didn't want to leave him behind.

The note reads, "Hi! I'm Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford me to get on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much please love and take care of him."

Screenshot / WPXI

The little guy was taken to Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue. He's in good hands with a woman named Darlene Blair, but she was still heartbroken after reading the owner's message.

Screenshot / WPXI

"This one really got to me ... You could tell by the way the note was written that the woman was in dire stress and she didn't want to give him up and she couldn't take him with her," she said.

Screenshot / WPXI

For more on this story, check out the video below.

(via WPXI)

It's unfortunate that the woman didn't think she had any other option than to leave Chewy at the airport, but I'm glad he's doing better now. Share as a reminder to survivors of domestic abuse that they're never alone, and that there's always someone out there who's willing to help.

