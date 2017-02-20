Urban exploring definitely comes with its fair share of risks.
Getting injured or even arrested are the first things that come to mind. How about running into a ghost, though? Redditor All_Natural_Cody probably never expected to encounter a spirit on his adventures, but he's thinking that he may have after capturing an unsettling figure on camera.
While recently exploring an abandoned school, he took this shot. See anything out of the ordinary?
Zoomed in a bit, you can make out what looks like an apparition of a woman wearing a dress.
