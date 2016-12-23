Abandoned Siberian Tiger Cub Presents Huge Dilemma For Conservationists

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Tigers are some of the most majestic and endangered big cats.

Currently, there are only about 600 wild Siberian tigers in the world, living primarily in the Primorsky region of Russia. Their endangered status has wildlife officials particularly concerned about a six-month-old Siberian tiger cub that was caught on camera near a village there.

The beautiful cub seems to have been abandoned. Some conservationists hope its mother will return, but others believe she may have been caught by poachers.

Rangers have been feeding and keeping an eye on the cub. Soon, they may need to decide whether or not to sedate it and take it to a zoo.

They would prefer the baby tiger live in the wild, but without its mother, it won't learn the skills necessary to survive.

I hope the cub's mother is alive and well, and that she finds her way back soon. Share this if you think that the poachers who hunt these beautiful cats need to be stopped.