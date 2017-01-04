Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Had Surgery And Started Feeling Pain Years Later -- Here's What Doctors Found

JANUARY 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Surgery is a really scary necessity for many people, and it's hard to blame them for freaking out, since their lives are quite literally in the hands of their doctors.

As is the case with all other people, doctors are bound to make a few mistakes. Unfortunately, some lead to much worse consequences than others, like leaving surgical equipment inside a patient's body and forgetting to remove it. You'd think these kinds of incidents would be extremely rare, but almost 800 people have had surgical instruments left in their bodies between 2005 and 2012, leading to 16 deaths.

A Vietnamese man named Ma Van Nhat recently discovered that he was a victim of this medical mistake, but it took 18 years for him to become aware of it.

After the now 54-year-old got into a car accident in 1998, he was taken to a hospital in the Bac Kan province of Vietnam for surgery.

After the now 54-year-old got into a car accident in 1998, he was taken to a hospital in the Bac Kan province of Vietnam for surgery.

Flickr / Artur Bergman

Read More: Mom Of 3 Thought She Was Just Tired, Then Doctors Found Her Liver Had Been Failing

In the years since, he has lived his life normally without any major health issues -- that is, until he recently started having severe stomach pains. When physicians administered an ultrasound, they saw a pair of surgical scissors in his abdomen.

In the years since, he has lived his life normally without any major health issues -- that is, until he recently started having severe stomach pains. When physicians administered an ultrasound, they saw a pair of surgical scissors in his abdomen.

Flickr / Bonnie Jeffs

Trending Now

These 16 Food Facts Will Make You Question Everything

Trending Now

She Saved Thousands Of Children By Hiding Them In Suitcases, But You've Likely Never Heard Of Her

This Cat Loves Nothing More Than His Ice Cream Cone And He's A Hero

Load another article