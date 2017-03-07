She Abused This Poor Pony For Laughs Online And She's Not Even Being Punished!

After a video of a teen cruelly whipping a pony was viewed on Facebook over two million times, RSPCA prosecutor Nick Devonald was sure she'd serve jail time. Shockingly, she got off with nothing more than community service.

Eighteen-year-old Chloe Morgan was working as a handler for a family friend, Paul Williams, when the video was taken in Llanelli, Wales. Reportedly, her friend put it on Facebook "for a laugh," but it was soon clear that the public didn't find it funny. Before long, the footage of Morgan whipping Emry the pony went viral and the teen started receiving death threats.

As Devonald said, "Vets who saw the video said the pony was unable to escape because it was tied up. Morgan whipped the pony in temper and anger. The animal was terrified and frightened throughout the video. The vets who saw it said that Morgan had used excessive brutality against the horse which was fearful and distressed throughout the ordeal."

A word of warning: the footage is difficult to watch.







As Morgan whips Emry over and over again, the frightened pony whinnies and struggles to escape. Seeing the footage firsthand, it's unthinkable that she's not serving time for animal cruelty.

Morgan has apologized for her actions, but her light sentencing of 120 community service hours is a bitter pill to swallow for animal lovers everywhere. The only consolation is that Emry is now in a new, loving home. Both Morgan and the Williams family have been banned from owning animals for eight years.







Do you think justice was served in this case? Be sure to let us know in the comments below, and don't forget to share this with others to help raise awareness for animal abuse.