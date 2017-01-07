Her Son Began Acting Odd, So She Used A Camera To Catch The Nanny In Action

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Tiffany Fields’ four-year-old son Luke has Down syndrome, epilepsy, and a severe heart defect.

Due to his health concerns, he needs constant attention and care. Fields works around the clock to ensure that her family can afford his medical bills, so she got in touch with a local caretaker organization and got set up with a personal care assistant that would serve as Luke's nanny.

When Fields started picking up on some changes in her son's behavior, she feared that it was the result of his new caregiver. To test her theory, she set up a hidden camera...and what she found is incredibly horrifying. The footage shows the nanny cursing at the boy, dragging him across the floor, and even sitting on his chest.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

Fields quickly reported her findings to the authorities, and the nanny was arrested and charged with child abuse. A silver lining of this situation is that Kentucky House Representative Dennis Keene heard about Fields' experience and has begun work on a bill known as Sophie's Law, which would create a registry of caretakers and hopefully help stop these things from happening.

