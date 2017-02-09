On February 4, an eight-year-old boy was home alone with his five-year-old sister and a four-year-old neighbor when he came across a loaded gun.

After picking it up, the little boy accidentally fired a round, which hit both his sister, Serenity Allen, and the other little boy, Savon Fisher. Police say that Savon's injuries aren't life-threatening, but sadly, Serenity died at her family's apartment in Jacksonville, Florida.



The children's mother had apparently left them at home while she went to the store.

Family members gave me this picture of 5-year old Serenity Allen, the little girl killed in today's tragic shooting. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nmHJraGahm — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 5, 2017

After the shooting, Serenity's brother and Savon ran to a neighbor's house for help, but it was too late to save the little girl.

Police brief family members as other loved ones embraced. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/W5uYyW7wFH — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 4, 2017

The mother's boyfriend, 34-year-old Maurice Mobley, turned himself in because he had left the gun at the apartment. He is a registered sex offender and has a criminal record, and he is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

UPDATE: JSO says 34yo Maurice Mobley brought the gun into the apartment that was used in yesterday's accidental shooting. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Uw49TjeWmH — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 5, 2017

Marie Peterson, the children's grandmother, told Action News Jax, “It’s a bad situation just all the way around. The whole thing is horrible. The whole situation is horrible. You know, I mean I feel for everybody in it."







The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently involved in the case, but it isn't clear whether any other family members will be charged.

“For me, it comes down to responsible gun ownership,” said Chief Chris Butler of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. “And securing your weapons within your home, making sure that they’re locked up and children don’t have access to them.”



(via Kidspot and Action News Jax)



It's heartbreaking to think that Serenity would still be alive if the gun was properly secured. Please share this story as a reminder to always keep firearms out children's reach.