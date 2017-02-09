Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When He Was Left Alone With His Sister And A Loaded Gun, It Ended In Tragedy

FEBRUARY 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On February 4, an eight-year-old boy was home alone with his five-year-old sister and a four-year-old neighbor when he came across a loaded gun.

After picking it up, the little boy accidentally fired a round, which hit both his sister, Serenity Allen, and the other little boy, Savon Fisher. Police say that Savon's injuries aren't life-threatening, but sadly, Serenity died at her family's apartment in Jacksonville, Florida.

The children's mother had apparently left them at home while she went to the store.

After the shooting, Serenity's brother and Savon ran to a neighbor's house for help, but it was too late to save the little girl.

The mother's boyfriend, 34-year-old Maurice Mobley, turned himself in because he had left the gun at the apartment. He is a registered sex offender and has a criminal record, and he is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Read More: This Boy Was Just Showing Off His New Christmas Gift When Unspeakable Tragedy Struck

Marie Peterson, the children's grandmother, told Action News Jax, “It’s a bad situation just all the way around. The whole thing is horrible. The whole situation is horrible. You know, I mean I feel for everybody in it."

Marie Peterson, the children's grandmother, told <a href="http://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/local/officers-investigating-shooting-in-jacksonville/490933507" target="_blank">Action News Jax</a>, &ldquo;It&rsquo;s a bad situation just all the way around. The whole thing is horrible. The whole situation is horrible. You know, I mean I feel for everybody in it."

Facebook / Marie Peterson

The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently involved in the case, but it isn't clear whether any other family members will be charged.

“For me, it comes down to responsible gun ownership,” said Chief Chris Butler of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. “And securing your weapons within your home, making sure that they’re locked up and children don’t have access to them.”

(via Kidspot and Action News Jax)

It's heartbreaking to think that Serenity would still be alive if the gun was properly secured. Please share this story as a reminder to always keep firearms out children's reach.

Trending Now

He Died From Cancer But His Obituary Surprised Everyone (Mostly Because He Wrote It)

Trending Now

If You Think Pit Bulls Are Vicious Animals, You Need To See This Cuddly Guy
Submit Content

Load another article