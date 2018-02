Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Bella Gantt isn't like most preteens her age.

At 10-years-old Gnatt is twisting and bending her body into positions most of us wish our bodies still allowed us to do. But if her contortionist skills aren't impressive enough, wait until you see what she does next. Picking up a bow and arrow with her feet, Gnatt prepares to pull off a record-breaking feat.

With her feet in position, Gnatt masterfully shoots an arrow through a balloon with the grace and precision of the some of the world's most skilled archers.

At ten I thought it was impressive that I could pick things up with my feet. I can't even imagine the training required to pull off such a stunt.