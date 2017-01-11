Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Waking up in the morning is such a struggle.

Every day, I feel like I'm fighting with my alarm clock for five more minutes of sleep. I'd much rather curl up under my blankets for another hour or two than face the day ahead, but most of us don't have that luxury except on the weekends.

Fortunately, there are things you can do to make your morning wake-up call run more smoothly. Try out these tips and you just might become a morning person.

1. Create a nighttime routine. Whether it's your shower or a cup of decaf tea, do something every night to wind your body down. This will help avoid insomnia or disturbed sleep.

2. Give up caffeine at least eight hours before you're going to bed. That's the usual culprit in people without chronic sleep issues who can't seem to snooze.

3. Lay out your outfit for the next day. It'll give you a few extra minutes to sleep and help out with motivation.

4. Do all your breakfast prep the night before. There are also great recipes that need to rest overnight just like you do.

5. Turn off your screens at least an hour before you go to sleep or use a program like Flux to adjust the lighting. The blue light from devices tricks your brain into thinking it needs to be awake.

6. Keep your temperature comfy. Between 68 and 72 degrees is ideal. If it's cold, make sure you have extra blankets!

7. Face your alarm clock or phone in a direction where you can't see it. Not seeing it in the middle of the night won't stress you out, and it's extra effort to turn it off that will get you moving.

8. Get between seven and nine hours of sleep. If you're trying to wake up on less, you need to go to bed earlier.

9. Turn the lights on the second you wake up. You're way less likely to fall back asleep.

10. Make your bed. It's a great habit to start, and you won't want to crawl back in.

11. DON'T PRESS SNOOZE! You'll feel way more groggy all day long.

12. Pick an awesome song to wake up to that will make you excited to face the day.

13. Change up your tune every couple of months so you don't get used to it and sleep through the sound.

14. Drink a glass of water. You can get dehydrated while sleeping all night. You can have your coffee afterward.

15. Treat yo self! Do something nice to reward yourself for waking up. (Hint: Bacon is always nice.)

16. Set early appointments. You're more likely to actually wake up if you've got somewhere to be.

17. Exercise in the morning. There's no better way to kickstart your body's internal clock.

I'm going to have to try all of these. Which ones do you think will work for you? SHARE with your groggy kids and coworkers!

