We Packed Our Bags To Visit Iceland And It Turned Into An Unbelievable 18-Month Adventure

JANUARY 25, 2017  —  By Amanda Black  


By Adam Biernat -- Community Member

One day I woke up with a strong feeling that it was time to set off into the unknown. I packed my stuff and together with Marta we headed to an unearthly land -- Iceland. It turned out that we stayed there not one week, not even two, but exactly 18...months. We traversed lava fields, ate shark meat, fought hurricane winds, escaped volcano eruptions, and we've taken great delight in everything Icelandic. During all this time I've been registering all these vast open spaces, otherworldly landscapes, in-between moments, trying to capture the essence of Iceland.

In the faraway land | Westfjords

In the faraway land | Westfjords

Adam Biernat

Northern Lights dancing above an abandoned farmhouse | Westfjords

Northern Lights dancing above an abandoned farmhouse | Westfjords

Adam Biernat

We met this lovely arctic fox while hiking in the Westfjords.

We met this lovely arctic fox while hiking in the Westfjords.

Adam Biernat

