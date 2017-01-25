Amanda hails from the great state of Maine. In the past, she's written for sites like TheKnot.com, ShermansTravel.com, and Thrillist.com. On ViralNova, you can catch her covering animal cuteness, travel, DIY tricks, and everything in between!

By Adam Biernat -- Community Member

One day I woke up with a strong feeling that it was time to set off into the unknown. I packed my stuff and together with Marta we headed to an unearthly land -- Iceland. It turned out that we stayed there not one week, not even two, but exactly 18...months. We traversed lava fields, ate shark meat, fought hurricane winds, escaped volcano eruptions, and we've taken great delight in everything Icelandic. During all this time I've been registering all these vast open spaces, otherworldly landscapes, in-between moments, trying to capture the essence of Iceland.

In the faraway land | Westfjords

Northern Lights dancing above an abandoned farmhouse | Westfjords

We met this lovely arctic fox while hiking in the Westfjords.