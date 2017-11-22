Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Wanted To Adopt Her Neighbors' Cat. When They Moved, Her Wish Came True!

NOVEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Little Elora from Towanda, Pennsylvania, has always adored her neighbors' cat, Hercules.

She loves the black and white kitty so much, in fact, that she adorably wished on a dandelion that he would come to live with her family and their other pets. You can imagine her surprise and absolute delight when on her birthday, that wish came true.

On Elora's big day, her dad called her over to a cat carrier on the ground. She was a little confused when she looked inside and saw her favorite cat, Hercules.

On Elora's big day, her dad called her over to a cat carrier on the ground. She was a little confused when she looked inside and saw her favorite cat, Hercules.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

That's when Dad told her Hercules would be staying for good. Just look at that face!

That's when Dad told her Hercules would be staying for good. Just look at that face!

Screenshot / Daily Mail

His owners were moving and he needed a new home, so Elora's parents took it as sign that he belonged with them.

His owners were moving and he needed a new home, so Elora's parents took it as sign that he belonged with them.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Trending Now

This Mother Gave Her Life So Her Baby Could Survive The Deadly Earthquake In Iran

Trending Now

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Load another article