Once a child is officially adopted, you'd think that it would become a permanent situation. But unfortunately for some, this isn't always the case.

Tammy and Edward Dalsing from Rock Hill, South Carolina, were declared the adoptive parents of three-year-old Braelynn Puckett in 2015, two years after they became her foster parents. She was only three weeks old when she was put into their care after being taken away from her biological mother because she was born with cocaine and benzoylecgonine in her system.



She's never even met her father, who was incarcerated at the time for two contempt of court charges, two fraud, bank notes, or coins charges and one probation violation. But despite all this, she might be taken away from her adoptive family and put into her father's custody.

Though a family court judged terminated the parental rights of Braelynn's biological parents, Erica Smith and Andrew Jack Myers, an appellate court judge ruled to vacate the adoption in December 2016 after Myers was released from jail.







Myers' attorney is arguing that he wasn't present in court when his rights were terminated, rendering the ruling injust. The appellate court judge agreed.

"We vacate the family court's finding that father's consent was not required for the adoption and the family court's order granting foster parents adoption of child. We find the record does not contain clear and convincing evidence showing father willfully failed to visit child," the appellate court opinion read.

But according to the judge who issued the adoption order, Myers has never paid any child support, though he had funds in his commissary account to do so. The Dalsings also say that besides one card sent for Braelynn's first birthday, he's never tried to contact them about his daughter.



The Dalsings have seven other children, including Braelynn's biological sister, McKenna. Five of them were also initially foster children. They're the only family Braelynn has ever known, but all of that might change soon.







Even Braelynn's biological mother agrees that the Dalsings should be allowed to keep her, as she had asked them to adopt her in the first place. They've requested a re-hearing with the state court of appeals, but nothing has been decided yet. They have also created a petition to keep her in their care.







