17 Of The Cutest Costumes For Kids To Give You Adorable Halloween Inspiration

Halloween definitely ranks as one of the highest in kids' favorite holidays.

And really, what's not to love? They get to dress up, show off their getups while shouting "trick or treat" and eat all the candy they want -- or at least as much as their parents will allow. While snacking on treasures of collected sweets is partly why children love the spooky holiday so much, for me, costumes were undeniably the best part. If you still haven't figured out what your kids are going to be on All Hallow's Eve, here are 17 adorable and creative costume ideas to get you started.

1. Jack Skellington and Sally, the early years.

2. This precious girl has to wear glasses for her eye condition, so her parents figured she'd make the perfect old lady for Halloween. Spoiler: they were right.

3. "When my dragons (and I) are grown, we will take back what was stolen from me and destroy those who wronged me! We will lay waste to armies and burn cities to the ground!"