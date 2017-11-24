17 Times Flying Wasn't So Bad Thanks To Some Truly Adorable Passengers

I hear a lot of people complaining about how there are too many animals on airplanes.

While I don't think it's right for people to abuse the system that allows emotional support animals to fly, I've got to say that I'm pretty delighted when I see a traveler flying with their animal. Fortunately, the internet is here to satisfy my craving to see more. Here are 17 of the most adorable well-behaved furry frequent flyers you'll ever see.

1. If you can sleep on a plane, you can sleep anywhere.







2. "Here is Daniel the Emotional Support Duck in all his red-shoed glory."







3. Everyone loves to look out the window!