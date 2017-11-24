Ad Blocker Detected

17 Times Flying Wasn't So Bad Thanks To Some Truly Adorable Passengers

NOVEMBER 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
I hear a lot of people complaining about how there are too many animals on airplanes.

While I don't think it's right for people to abuse the system that allows emotional support animals to fly, I've got to say that I'm pretty delighted when I see a traveler flying with their animal. Fortunately, the internet is here to satisfy my craving to see more. Here are 17 of the most adorable well-behaved furry frequent flyers you'll ever see.

1. If you can sleep on a plane, you can sleep anywhere.

If you can sleep on a plane, you can sleep anywhere.

Reddit / willdogs

2. "Here is Daniel the Emotional Support Duck in all his red-shoed glory."

"Here is Daniel the Emotional Support Duck in all his red-shoed glory."

Twitter / @mark_essig

3. Everyone loves to look out the window!

Everyone loves to look out the window!

Reddit / PariahParty

