20 Ridiculously Adorable Weimaraners That'll Make You Fall In Love

Weimaraners have a reputation for being a little hyperactive, but those who love them know just how majestic they can be.

I once dated a guy who had not one but TWO glorious weimaraners. He was controlling, needy, and basically the worst, but his dogs were amazing. I didn't regret breaking up with him at all, but after seven years, I still miss those pups!

Luckily, I have weimaraners of the internet to comfort me. These 20 pups will jump, drool, and howl their way into your heart. Good luck getting through this without deciding to adopt one of your own!

1. When weimaraners are puppies, they're so cute that it hurts.

2. Then, they grow up to be just as handsome. Is it just me, or is this the "most interesting dog in the world?"

3. Back in 1950, people loved weimaraners just as much as we do today.







4. Just look how adorable they are when relaxing with their mama!

5. And how hilarious they can be when playing with friends!

6. Basically, anything they do is majestic. This one is doing absolutely nothing but he's doing it beautifully.

7. They make great helpers...

8. ...and awesome guard dogs.







9. Best of all, they're never too big for kisses!

10. My heart just exploded with pure joy.

11. They sure are hungry little fellas. And noisy!

12. Oh my, what big feets you have.







13. And what beautiful teeth!

14. "Here we come to play," said every weimaraner puppy ever.

15. Grownup weirmaraners say it, too.







16. Some, though, are just happy to hang out with their best friend.

17. The more weimaraners there are, the more fun (and photo ops) you're bound to have.







18. See what I mean?







19. Keep being majestic, you beautiful beasts.

20. We love you so much!

