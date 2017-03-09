One of my biggest fears in life is encountering a wild animal that wouldn't think twice about killing me on the spot.

Lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!) are pretty ferocious predators as adults, but my fears just melt away when I see them as tiny babies learning how to navigate the world. Maybe it's their wobbly movements or precious little faces -- but either way, there's absolutely nothing scary about them.



If you're having a rough day and need a pick-me-up right about now, here are 20 animals that will be super intimidating as adults but are too cute for words right now as babies.



1. Tiger cubs are actually just scaredy cats.

Giphy

Read More: When This Puppy Hears The Phone Ring, He Has The Funniest Reaction

2. Just kidding -- bear cubs really are.

Giphy

3. "MOM STAHP."

4. And here's the most adorable interaction you'll see all day.

video-player-present

5. "This did not go as planned."

6. I could watch this little guy forever.

Giphy

7. "Ah yes. That's the spot."

Giphy

8. Where do I sign up to play with this nugget?!

Giphy

9. "Messy fur? I gotchu covered!"

Giphy

10. I wish anything excited me as much as that rock does to this rhino.

11. These two may be enemies in the wild, but all they know right now is that playing together is fun!

Giphy

12. Somebody must've had a little too much milk.

Giphy

13. It doesn't get much more precious than this.

Giphy

14. He's got the speed down, but his coordination might need a little work.

Giphy

15. They still don't have that whole snow thing figured out yet.

Giphy

16. "YOU CAN'T CAGE ME, PUNY HOOMAN."

video-player-present

17. I never thought I'd say this, but now I want to cuddle a hyena.

18. "How many times have I told you not the cross the street alone?!"

19. Those cuddles could seriously brighten anyone's day.

Giphy

20. "I got dis...okay, I don't got dis."

Giphy

Read More: You Can't Blame This Husky For Anything If He Can't Hear What You're Saying -- LOL

They won't be tiny forever, but they're definitely stealing my heart right now. Be sure to share these cuties with all the animal lovers in your life!