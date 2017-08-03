Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Senior Dog Fell Into The Water And Was Drowning. Then A Fireman Saved The Day!

AUGUST 3, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Rookie firefighter Emilio Sanchez might still be learning the ropes, but he’s certainly made a name for himself after footage of his heroic water rescue started circulating.

Sanchez and his team responded to a call regarding a 12-year-old dog that was struggling to stay afloat in Biscayne Bay. Springing into action, Sanchez quickly strips off his clothes and dives in after the panicked animal. After grabbing onto the pup, the firefighter swims over to an orange stretcher that hoisted the animal to safety.

Check out the amazing rescue in the video below!

(Via Daily Mail)

Just 30 minutes after the ordeal, the elderly dog was reunited with his owner all thanks to the heroic actions of Sanchez and his entire team.

Trending Now

This Looks Like A Beautiful Proposal Until Things Go Horribly Wrong

Trending Now

Mailman Installs Ramp Outside Of A Home On His Route For The Most Amazing Reason

Load another article