Heart Set On A Tattoo? You Might Change Your Mind After Seeing How They Age

MAY 12, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
The old trope about tattoos is young people being warned about getting tattoos because of how their appearance will change when they get older.

But as any good tattoo artist will tell you, you have less to worry about with a person's body changing than the aging process of the tattoo itself. That's why it's important to always go to a professional tattoo artist. They have the right technique to make a tattoo stick around and stay intact for as long as possible, and they'll usually offer touch-up sessions at free or reduced prices.

No matter what, tattoos will always fade with time, so it's important to know what you're getting yourself into. Check out these images for some examples.

1. This woman shows the progression of how a tattoo can fade over several years.

Imgur

2. Finger tattoos are popular and cute, but the skin there doesn't hold ink well. This lightsaber didn't even last a week.

Reddit / tiramisu_motor

3. Sometimes the fine lines and details can fade along with the years.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

4. Color is almost always lost over time, which is why artists recommend black outlines. They help keep the tattoo intact.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

5. Fine lines close together have a tendency to blur out.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

6. Here's an example of what can happen if you take care of your tattoo well. This man wears SPF 50 sunscreen every time he goes outside.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

7. The sun can do a lot of damage, however. The owner of this tattoo lives in Florida and is exposed heavily to the sun. All things considered, it actually held up well.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

8. This before-and-after shows about two years of aging.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

9. Heavy black lines in tribal tattoos tend to stick around longer. This shows eight years of age.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

10. Even though black is more stable, the fine lines may blur, like in this celtic creation.

Imgur / ghoooooooooost

11. This goes to show that placement is everything. High-traffic areas like the feet are more prone to fading than others.

(via BoredPanda)

If you really want to get a tattoo, you don't have to be discouraged by these images. It's important to follow healing instructions and take care of your tattoos to make them last as long as possible, but it's equally as important to know what you're getting into. Share this with the body art lovers you know.

