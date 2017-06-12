This Airbnb Tenant Would Have Appreciated A Warning About The Insane Baboon Problem

Airbnb has turned out to be one of the best ways to help people travel the world on a budget.
The website, which allows people to rent out rooms or their entire homes to weary travelers, tends to offer cheaper options than hotels in many locations. It can also allow people to stay closer to attractions and experience the actual culture of the places they're visiting.
One man staying in South Africa, however, got a lot more of the local "culture" than he intended when he came home to his luxury Airbnb only to find seven baboons inside totally trashing the place.