Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Airbnb Tenant Would Have Appreciated A Warning About The Insane Baboon Problem

JUNE 12, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Airbnb has turned out to be one of the best ways to help people travel the world on a budget.

The website, which allows people to rent out rooms or their entire homes to weary travelers, tends to offer cheaper options than hotels in many locations. It can also allow people to stay closer to attractions and experience the actual culture of the places they're visiting.

One man staying in South Africa, however, got a lot more of the local "culture" than he intended when he came home to his luxury Airbnb only to find seven baboons inside totally trashing the place.

Despite the enormous mess, the baboons miraculously only broke one coffee cup during their rampage.

This shocked tenant called the police, who helped usher these unwanted visitors safely outside. I guess that's what happens when we live alongside wildlife! Share this with anyone who will get a kick out of this story.

Trending Now

People Are Concerned About What's Running Around In These Californian Woods

Trending Now

Mom Wasn't Paying Attention To Her Kids In The Car And It Ended In A Total Nightmare

Load another article