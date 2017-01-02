Air travel is one of our most important means of transportation, but sitting in the airport can be a real drag.

Delays and long layovers happen sometimes, but for weary travelers just trying to get to their destinations, they can be hellish. Whether they've been traveling for days, have antsy children, are completely exhausted, or are just plain bored, people in airports are captured on camera doing crazy and hilarious things all the time. These are some of our favorites.

1. Might as well get comfortable...it's going to be a looooong wait.

Read More: You've Been Packing Wrong All This Time - Here's An Epic Trick You Need To Know

2. This baby has got her modeling poses down on that dirty airport carpet.