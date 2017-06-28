Some might argue with me here, but I say the worst part of flying is going through airport security.

We need TSA agents to keep us safe, and I'm thankful they do everything they can to keep us flying. Sometimes, though, waiting in those lines and getting the pat down can be downright unpleasant. It's just part of what it takes to get where we're going.

Two-year-old Mila Stauffer, however, isn't going to take it anymore. You might remember Mila from her viral rant about seeing her "boyfriend" in the park with another girl. Well, she's back at it again after a recent flight, and she's got a few words that you just might relate to.

"First of all, the line is so long. Ridiculous," she says. "I’m two, not cool! Luckily, I’m still on diapers. This could’ve been bad." We feel you, girl.

Speak your truth, Mila! We'll definitely keep watching. Share this with friends and family who will appreciate her adorable sass!