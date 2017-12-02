Ad Blocker Detected

'Thoughts Of Dog' Twitter Account Gives FCC Head Hilarious Taste Of His Own Medicine

DECEMBER 2, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
ENTERTAINMENT

In just over two weeks, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will decide whether to scrap net neutrality, potentially putting an end to the internet as we know it.

The net neutrality regulations adopted by the FCC in 2015 prevent internet service providers (ISPs) like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from blocking certain content, charging users extra to access various sites and creating paid internet "fast lanes", protecting free speech and equal access. Strong proponents of a free and open internet, including citizens and popular sites like Reddit, have been raising their voices and demanding that the FCC and Congress preserve net neutrality. Popular social media accounts have been as well.

This is Matt Nelson, also known as The Dogfather. He runs the adorable and hilarious We Rate Dogs account, which provides its followers with endless dog-related laughs. He, too, is a strong supporter of net neutrality.

Twitter / matt___nelson

You can imagine his surprise and amusement, then, when he noticed Mr. Let's End Net Neutrality himself, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, showing up on his radar. Pai has been following and retweeting from one of the other accounts Nelson runs, called Thoughts of Dog.

Wikipedia

That's when Nelson figured it would be the perfect opportunity to stick it to the man. Many believe that without net neutrality, ISPs will offer packaged internet plans much like cable TV providers do, charging extra for access to certain sites. So Nelson sent Pai a message from the account explaining that if net neutrality is repealed, he'll have to pay for a plan to continue enjoying all his awesome dog content.

Twitter / matt___nelson

