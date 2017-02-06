Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When visiting a zoo, most people believe that the more wild and exotic the animal, the better.

While you can see animals such as lions and elephants at just about any zoo, the more endangered and rare animals seem to be what draw people in by the thousands.

Gatorland, located just outside Orlando, Florida, knows this well. They've seen a major increase in attendance over the last eight years thanks to a unique reptile like you’ve never seen before. Within the wildlife park lives Pearl, an albino alligator.

Meet Pearl. She may look a bit unusual on the outside, but this alligator is a total sweetheart.

Her name says it all. Her complete absence of pigment in her skin gives it a pearly look.

Pearl arrived at Gatorland in 2009, when she was just three years old.

Now 10 years old, the gator weighs in at 105 pounds and is more than seven and a half feet long.

While there are countless other reptiles and attractions scattered across the park’s 100 acres, nothing seems to catch visitors’ eyes quite like Pearl.

People can’t help but note Pearl’s beauty. Some even think she’s too gorgeous to be an actual animal.

But Pearl isn’t a pretty figment of our imaginations. She’s the real deal, and she's one of only 12 or so albino alligators in the world.

She has a personalized exhibit equipped with a custom-built shade enclosure to protect her from the sun. This is necessary because her white color makes her very sensitive to direct sunlight.

Talk about a one-of-a-kind gal!

