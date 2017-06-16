Ad Blocker Detected

People Along The Waterfront Got A Cute Surprise When This Jumped Out Of The Water

JUNE 16, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

While whale watching along the coast of California, one tour group was in for a truly unique sighting.

Along Monterey Bay, patrons of the Princess Monterey Whale Watching Cruise were caught off guard when they witnessed a small white dolphin swimming and playing about with its friends. The white Risso dolphin was spotted during the morning excursion, and at one point, the cutie even seemed to wave at the crowd!

Risso dolphins are incredibly rare on their own, but to find one like this is even less common.

If you ask me, it looks like this critter's living the best life possible. Share this once-in-a-lifetime sighting with others who just love all of nature's wonders.

