Some Think This Fireball Is Evidence That Aliens Exist, But Scientists Disagree

MARCH 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
Every once in a while, something truly unexplained shows up in the sky. When that happens, alien hunters are happy to step in.

Recently, what looked like a fireball appeared over Tasmania. Some thought it might be proof that aliens are really out there and that they're trying to get to us. Then scientists ruined the fun with facts!

You might be thinking it was a meteor, but you'll be surprised to know that the fireball wasn't there at all.

Astrophysicists explained that it was an optical illusion involving water vapor and a plane moving downward in the sky. Take a look!

