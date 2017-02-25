Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

The ISS Cut Their Feed As Soon As Huge Figures Appeared...Is This An Alien Fleet?

FEBRUARY 25, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Did a fleet of UFOs just creep past the International Space Station? Some say it's wishful thinking, but conspiracy theorists aren't so sure.

When something odd is spotted on NASA's live feed of the International Space Station, it's usually written off as dust on the camera lens or space ice. However, as Tyler Glockner of secureteam10 explains about this case, "Much larger than NASA’s typical excuse of ice particles, we must be looking at icebergs." But could the six objects really be alien spaceships? You'll have to watch and decide for yourself.

As usual, NASA cut their live feed just after the objects were spotted. If it's not ice, as they claim, why attempt to cover up the footage?

video-player-present

Read More: Cameras On The ISS Spotted This Bizarre Light Beaming From The Earth

What do you think the objects are? Be sure to let us know in the comments below, and share this with others to find out their opinion. If it really is an alien fleet, first contact might happen a lot sooner than I ever expected!

Giphy

Trending Now

This Man Is An Admitted Pedophile, But Swears He's Never Sexually Abused A Child

Trending Now

A Mystery Illness Halted The Development Of Her Body. How She Lives Is Shocking
Submit Content

Load another article