Did a fleet of UFOs just creep past the International Space Station? Some say it's wishful thinking, but conspiracy theorists aren't so sure.

When something odd is spotted on NASA's live feed of the International Space Station, it's usually written off as dust on the camera lens or space ice. However, as Tyler Glockner of secureteam10 explains about this case, "Much larger than NASA’s typical excuse of ice particles, we must be looking at icebergs." But could the six objects really be alien spaceships? You'll have to watch and decide for yourself.

As usual, NASA cut their live feed just after the objects were spotted. If it's not ice, as they claim, why attempt to cover up the footage?

