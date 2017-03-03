The first thing most of us reach for when we have a sunburn is aloe vera lotion.

It's proven to soothe, relieve, and promote healing from damaging UV rays. But did you know that the powerful plant has a ton of additional uses, too? Even though we don't often hear about the other things you can do with it, aloe vera is one of the most versatile substances that people turn to if they want to stay glowing and healthy. Here are 13 ways you can incorporate it into your life.

1. Adding aloe vera to your shampoo can increase the moisturizing effects.







2. It can also serve as a great leave-in conditioner that improves hair elasticity.







3. Apply aloe directly to the scalp, and you could see a decrease in shedding.







4. The same properties that prevent shedding can grow or lengthen eyelashes and eyebrows, too.







5. No surprise here: As a brow gel, aloe is super effective. It helps to keep every little hair in place.







6. As a hair gel, aloe will hold styles into place effortlessly.







Read More: She Put Some Towels Into Her Slow-Cooker For A Genius At-Home Spa Remedy

7. As a face moisturizer, aloe vera heals damage and improves elasticity.







8. Try drinking it! Some people love the taste, and it packs a serious antioxidant punch.







9. Just like you do with sunburn, apply to any rash or burn to experience some relief.







10. Alleviate cold sore discomfort by putting on some aloe vera, which can help speed up the healing process, as well.







11. Relieve constipation by ingesting aloe, which has a proven laxative effect.







Read More: Essential Oils Aren't Just For Diffusers -- Check Out These 14 Helpful Home Hacks

12. Even if you're not dealing with constipation, it can help internally by giving you important vitamins and antioxidants.







(via FroBunni and Dr. Axe)

I'm definitely going to have to start using aloe more in my life. Make sure to share this awesome info with your loved ones!